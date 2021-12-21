Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater leading the way for their positions in AFC Pro Bowl voting

I think we all knew that Justin Herbert and Rashawn Slater have been receiving an immense amount of hype this season, but even I’ll admit I didn’t expect this to be a possibility.

On Monday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getters for this year’s Pro Bowl broken down by position and the Chargers’ Herbert and Slater wound up as the top-voted players at their respective positions.

Herbert received 213,904 fan votes to land him at the top among all AFC quarterbacks. Slater received 83,085, the most of any offensive tackle in the conference. Herbert’s vote total ranks sixth among all offensive players, as well.

Heading into tonight’s games, Herbert is second in the NFL with 4.058 yards to go along with 32 touchdown passes. Slater has started every game he’s played in this year, only missing last week’s game due to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This year’s Pro Bowl is scheduled to be played inside Allegiant Stadium on February 6. Kickoff is at noon PT.