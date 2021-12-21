Chargers claim CB Essang Bassey

On Monday afternoon, the Chargers announced the addition of cornerback Essang Bassey whom they claimed off waivers from the Broncos.

The 5’10, 190 pound defender started 28 games during his time at Wake Forest while playing in 52 total contests. He ended his his collegiate career with 228 total tackles, five interceptions, a sack, three forced fumbles, and a whopping 50 pass breakups. He signed with Denver after going undrafted in 2020.

With the Broncos, Bassey has recorded three starts in 13 games played. Through his first two seasons in the NFL, he has 22 total tackles, two pass breakups, and interceptions, three tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery.

Like Davontae Harris and Trey Marshall, Brandon Staley has made a point in finding defensive backs with familiarity in his system as the team continues to deal with injuries and COVID-19 issues within the secondary. As of Tuesday morning, Tevaughn Campbell, Kemon Hall, and Trey Marshall are all on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list while Asante Samuel Jr. and Alohi Gilman have yet to return from a concussion and quad injury, respectively.