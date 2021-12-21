Chargers Daily Links: Essang Bassey highlights

Good morning, Chargers fans!

With the pickup of former Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey yesterday, I thought I’d throw out a couple highlight videos from his time at Wake Forest along with the clip of his first professional interception which he recorded last year against the Saints.

With several depth players at cornerback currently sitting on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it was smart of the Chargers to continue finding defenders with some relative experience within their system on such short notice. It remains to be seen if Bassey will be forced into notable snaps on Sunday, but at least he wouldn’t be going in completely cold.

Enjoy the clips and have a great Tuesday, everyone.

Taysom Hill throws his first INT as a #Saints starter.



Essang Bassey gets him.pic.twitter.com/wzLZtNzkgq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 29, 2020

