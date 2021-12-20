Rumph, Roberts among 7 players added to reserve/COVID-19 list

As reported earlier, several other Chargers players have been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Joey Bosa and Corey Linsley will be joined by Chris Rumph, Tevaughn Campbell, Kemon Hall, Trey Marshall, and Andre Roberts.

That puts the team down two edge rushers, two corners, another safety, and their only competent return man. Unfortunately this news comes right after I talked about Rumph potentially getting his first start in the NFL. With him on the list, that opportunity is now in jeopardy.

At this rate, who knows what this team is going to look like by the time they take the field in Houston later this week. With it being only Monday, there's still plenty of time for good, and bad things to happen over the next five days.

Here's to hoping this outbreak doesn't escalate to Browns territory.