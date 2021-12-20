Joey Bosa will be OUT against the Texans

Just hours after it was reported that the Chargers were placing Joey Bosa, Austin Ekeler, and Corey Linsley on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, one of them has already been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Texans.

During his Monday presser, Brandon Staley told the media that Bosa will not available this week. However, both Ekeler and Linsley are day-to-day. Based on what we know of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, Bosa likely tested positive and as an unvaccinated player, that means he must go through a mandatory 10-day isolation period before he can return to the team.

Joey Bosa (COVID) is OUT for Sunday at Texans, per Brandon Staley. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 20, 2021

In other news that Chargers fans will be happy to hear, Staley noted that Rashawn Slater will be returning to practice today after missing last Thursday’s game due to being on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ahead of a game where many believe the Chargers should steamroll their opponent, it’s still quite refreshing to hear that they’re getting one of the team’s best young players back in the fold.

In Bosa’s place, expect to see Chris Rumph get the first start of his NFL career.