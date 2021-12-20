Chargers place trio of player on COVID-19 list

It looks like the Chargers are getting sucked in to the NFL’s massive COVID-19 situation after all.

On Monday morning, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reported that the team is placing center Corey Linsley, edge rusher Joey Bosa, and running back Austin Ekeler on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In his tweet below, Popper says the team is “dealing with a situation” and to expect more names to be added to the list by the end of the day.

C Corey Linsley, OLB Joey Bosa and RB Austin Ekeler are being placed on the COVID-19 list, per source. #Chargers dealing with a situation. More names expected later today. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 20, 2021

At face value, this is a very unfortunate situation. However, of the remaining three weeks of the season, at least this week’s game is against the easiest opponent on their entire 2021 schedule. If the Chargers are forced to play undermanned, it’s not likely to spell complete and utter doom.

But how incredibly unfortunate is it that the first three players added to the list are literally cornerstone members of this team? It’s tough to pick a worse trio of players outside of Justin Herbert and Derwin James.

We’ll be sure to keep you all up to date as soon as more information is presented to us.