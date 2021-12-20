AFC Playoff Picture: Chargers currently own the #6 seed

Through 14 weeks of the 2021 NFL season, the Chargers are currently 8-6. In Brandon Staley’s first year as head coach, they’ve already surpassed the previous year’s win total with three weeks left to go. With wins in two of their final three games, they’d record double-digit victories for the first time since 2018 and likely punch their ticket into this year’s playoffs.

Speaking of playoffs, if the season ended today, the Chargers would be the #6 seed and face the #3-seed Titans who are currently on pace to win the AFC South.

As of now, the Colts have the better record within the conference which is why they are the #5 seed while the Chargers record puts them over the Bills who sit in the #7 spot.

A first-round matchup with the Titans may be one of the easier scenarios for the Bolts. They have lost three of their last four with their lone win coming against the lowly Jaguars and aren’t showing a ton of competitiveness overall. If this Chargers team continues to get healthy and peak at the right time, a date with Tennessee honestly could end up being their best-case scenario.

But what do you all think of the current playoff picture? Who would you like to see in the first round and why? Let us know in the comments below.