Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans! Welcome to week 16 of the NFL season.

We’re kicking off this Monday with an open thread for you all to continue any and all conversations that have been running since this past Thursday.

I’ve been running around non-stop for the past week and a half as my wife and I just purchased our first home and finally moved into it on Sunday. This has all happened while it’s been snowing and floating around 10-20 degrees outside. It’s been one hell of a week and I appreciate everyone’s kind words. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of you felt my mind seemed elsewhere as of late because it very much was.

But here we are, ready to kick off Texans week. Let’s get after it.

Wanted to wait until after the game to drop some breaking news but....



Bought the heck out of our first home this weekend. pic.twitter.com/TKntWVKZ0p — ☃️Walking in a Der-Winter Wonderland☃️ (@ZoneTracks) December 13, 2021

And now for today’s links.

