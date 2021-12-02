 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Lightning Round Podcast#244: Week 12 Preview - The Cincinnati Bengals

Let’s talk about the Chargers opponent this week...the Bengals.

By Garrett Sisti
Garrett and Jamie are joined by Craig Smith (@Top_flyt3) to break down the Chargers upcoming opponent and this week it is the Garrett and Jamie break down the Chargers upcoming opponent and this week it is the Cincinnati Bengals. They go through all the important players and matchups on both sides of the ball and talk about where the Chargers have advantages and disadvantages. To wrap it all up, they give a prediction of what they think the score will be and why.

