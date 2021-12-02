The Lightning Round Podcast#244: Week 12 Preview - The Cincinnati Bengals

Garrett and Jamie are joined by Craig Smith (@Top_flyt3) to break down the Chargers upcoming opponent and this week it is the Garrett and Jamie break down the Chargers upcoming opponent and this week it is the Cincinnati Bengals. They go through all the important players and matchups on both sides of the ball and talk about where the Chargers have advantages and disadvantages. To wrap it all up, they give a prediction of what they think the score will be and why.