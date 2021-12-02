SB Nation Reacts: Confidence in the Chargers plummets after loss to Broncos

After their 28-13 loss on the road to the Broncos, confidence in the Chargers by our surveyors has drastically plummeted.

According to our latest SB Nation Reacts poll, only 25 percent of participating fans are confident that the team is moving in the right direction. This is quite the drop from last week when every participant checked the the “confident” box.

Are we at all surprised, though? The team dropped a pivotal divisional matchup against a Denver team that many believed have been overachieving up to this point. While we all knew they had a stingy defense, the Chargers scoring only 13 — and the defense giving up four touchdowns — were definitely not a part of the majority’s predictions.

This week’s matchup against the Bengals is far from a great opportunity for the Chargers to kick their bad habits. The Bengals are 7-4 and a loss would help solidify Cincy’s chances at getting into the playoffs while simultaneously kicking the Chargers down the ladder in the race for the postseason.

As for odds, the Bengals are a currently a three-point favorite, per Draftkings Sportsbook.

