NFL Week 13 Predictions and Odds: Cowboys, Saints look to bounce back after Thanksgiving losses

Welcome back, ladies and gentlemen to another week of NFL picks and odds. The Cowboys and Saints will do battle tonight on Thursday Night Football just one week after each suffered a Thanksgiving Day loss.

Monday Night Football pits the Patriots and Bills together which is arguably my favorite game on the week 13 slate.

In between those two contests, you’ve got a pretty run-of-the-mill week of football. Not too many games that standout, but I’m not complaining.

Of course, all odds below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let’s get into it!

Thursday Night Football

Cowboys (-4.5) vs. Saints - O/U 47.5

Prediction: Cowboys - The home teams on Thursday Night Football have historically been much better offensively than the away teams. However, I don’t see that trend continuing tonight as the high-flying Cowboys offense visits New Orleans. Taysom Hill is expected to start and that’s enough for me to say, with confidence, that Dallas wins this one.

Sunday Morning Games

Giants vs. Dolphins (-4.5) - O/U 41

Prediction: Dolphins - The Dolphins are starting to figure out how to get the most out of Tua and that’s correlating with some increases in performance across the board for the team. The Giants still look like a makeshift squad at times and that doesn’t inspire any ounce of confidence in me that they have what it takes to win this game.

Colts (-8.5) vs. Texans - O/U 45.5

Prediction: Colts - Running back Jonathan Taylor just won his second-straight AFC Offensive Player of the Month honor after steamrolling through another four games in the month of November. The Texans own the league’s second-worst run defense so of course I’m picking the Colts here to run rampant on Sunday.

Vikings (-7) vs. Lions - O/U 46.5

Prediction: Vikings - Despite all of their ups and downs this season, the Vikings still own one of the league’s top offenses. Against a morally-depleted and winless Lions club, I think the Vikings get a big performance from Justin Jefferson who was just named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Month.

Eagles (-6.5) vs. Jets - O/U 45

Prediction: Eagles - Jalen Hurts is playing winning football as of late and a porous Jets team doesn’t look like the squad that’s up to the task of putting an end to his positive momentum. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is a talented young player but I think he’s a year away from looking like a usable

Cardinals (-7.5) vs. Bears - O/U 45.5

Prediction: Cardinals - Andy Dalton looked pretty good on Thanksgiving but it took all he had not to lose to a winless Lions team. Everyone knows he’s not the answer for the Bears so I still don’t understand why you’re not giving those precious snaps to Justin Fields at this point, especially since they’re not fighting for the playoffs. After a much-needed week off, the Cards should be getting back both Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins which thoroughly pushes the odds in Arizona’s favor.

Buccaneers (-11) vs. Falcons - O/U 50.5

Prediction: Buccaneers - The point spread for this game says it all. The Bucs should come into Atlanta and throttle the Falcons and their lackluster defense. Atlanta only has two consistent play-makers on offense and they’ll need career days from both of them if they wish to stick around against one of the league’s top defenses.

Sunday Afternoon Games

Washington vs. Raiders (-2.5) - O/U 49.5

Prediction: Washington - Whatever leads to other AFC West teams losing, I’m all for it. The Washington defense is playing up to their 2020 form as of late and a Raiders teams that’s overachieving is bound to see some form of a big-game hangover following their OT win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Jaguars vs. Rams (-12.5) - O/U 47.5

Prediction: Rams - Despite their offensive struggles, it would take quite the nuclear meltdown of the Rams to lose to the Jaguars. I’m not buying it. Trevor Lawrence will be running for his life from Aaron Donald and Co. from the first whistle until the last.

Ravens (-4.5) vs. Steelers - O/U 44

Prediction: Ravens - After Lamar Jackson was able to win a game after throwing four interceptions, I will forever trust the Ravens to win any game on their schedule. This team is just built different. They are the anti-NFL offense and it’s tough not to root for a team doing things their way. I also think the Steelers are terrible. Ravens all the way.

49ers (-3.5) vs. Seahawks - O/U 45.5

Prediction: 49ers - After see how disgustingly bad the Seahawks offense was this past week, I’d be surprised to see them win a game the rest of the season, and that’s even with Russell Wilson at quarterback. They’re struggling to get the ball into the hands of their best offensive player (D.K. Metcalf) and that’s a quick recipe for losing football.

Sunday Night Football

Broncos vs. Chiefs (-10) - O/U 47

Prediction: Chiefs - The Broncos may have a good defense but their offense isn’t anywhere good enough to keep up with a Chiefs team that’s back to playing their up-tempo style of offense. Mahomes looks like his old self and that’s bad news for the entire AFC. If there was ever a team who could struggle like they did and come back to make the Super Bowl, it’s them.

Monday Night Football

Patriots vs. Bills (-3.5) - O/U 43.5

Prediction: Patriots - I just can’t bring myself to bet against the Patriots while they’re riding high on a six-game win streak. The Bills are still one of the AFC’s best teams but Bill Belichick is coaching on a whole new level right now. With no real ground game, I’ll take the Patriots’ secondary against Josh Allen since he’ll be forced to try and beat them through the air.

