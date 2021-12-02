Chargers Daily Links: Samuel Jr., Gilman only non-participants during Wednesday’s practice

The first injury report for the Chargers this week arrived with just a pair of names listed as non-participants. Rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol but Brandon Staley said Wednesday that he’s improving, nonetheless.

When Staley brought up safety Alohi Gilman, he mentioned that he’s “still hurting” and he doesn’t expect him to return to play this week just yet.

Starting left guard Matt Feiler, who missed this past game with an ankle injury, did returned to practice in a limited fashion Staley believes he should be back on the field this week against the Bengals. This is great news but if somehow if he’s forced to miss another game...oh boy. None of us deserve another week of Senio Kelemete.

