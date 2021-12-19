Chargers open as 10.5-point favorites against Texans

Following their dramatic overtime loss to the Chiefs this past Thursday, the Chargers are opening as 10.5-point favorites on the road against the Texans this coming Sunday, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 47.5.

The Texans are coming off a 30-16 drumming of the Jaguars to end their recent three-game losing streak. With Tyrod Taylor out with an injury, rookie Davis Mills has been their starting quarterback and he’s also on pace to start against the Chargers.

On the year, the Texans have the worst offense in the NFL (265.4), averaging almost 40 less yards than the next closest team on a per game basis. They also average the second-least amount of point in the game at 14.8. The Jaguars are the only team to average less (14.0).

Defensively, they rank 28th and allow an average of 378.4 yards per game. The Texans also took the mantle of worst run defense in the NFL from the Chargers a couple weeks ago and haven’t given it up since. They currently allow a whopping 145.0 yards on the ground per game.

