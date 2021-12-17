Donald Parham in stable condition, could be discharged Friday

Late Friday morning, the Chargers and their fans were greeted to some wonderful news regarding tight Donald Parham.

According to team, Parham spent the night at UCL Harbor Medical Center where he was diagnosed with a concussion. As of now he’s reportedly comfortable, resting, and could be discharged from the hospital as soon as today.

If you missed the play where he got injured, I’d save yourself the experience and take my word for it that was very frightening event. Right before the injury, Parham looked to have made a spectacular play to secure the game’s first touchdown. He didn’t necessarily collide with someone else, rather he hit the ground awkwardly and his head seemed to bounce off the turf at a high rate of speed.

This is incredible news and we can only hope Parham makes a speedy and safe recovery.

We’ll keep you all updated as soon as we know more.