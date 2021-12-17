SB Nation Reacts: Chargers fans were all-in ahead of TNF

Despite being a tad later in the week, the SB Nation Reacts results probably aren’t changing all that much despite the overtime loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Ahead of this week’s edition of TNF, 100 percent of those who participated in this week’s survey said that they were confident in the direction of the Chargers. A week from now, I don’t expect things to change.

Fans were treated to one of the best football games of the year between the Chargers and Chiefs. They got to watch stellar performances from numerous superstars. It’s just a massive bummer that they ended up on the wrong side of the outcome. Brandon Staley was his usual self. Aggressive and calculated. But drops and tipped passes were the ONLY thing that kept the Chargers from running away from Kansas City.

That, in itself, is a silver lining that’s worth holding onto.

