Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers loss on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions about how the Chargers lost late and some turning points in that game. They answer questions about all the 4th down calls, the valiant effort from the Offensive Line, some questionable player rotations and if this changes anyone's opinion of how good the Chargers are.
The Lightning Round Podcast#249: AFTER HOURS. Week 15 vs KC recap
