Best and worst Chargers PFF grades vs. the Chiefs

Justin Herbert was on another level last night. I know his start to the game was unfortunate (at no fault of his own) but he managed to salvage it before going on to record his highest game grade of the entire season (89.6).

Aside from Herbert, the Chargers got notable performances from their offensive line, including a pair of names you probably wouldn’t expect to see at the top.

On the other side of the spectrum, some familiar names are once again slotted at the bottom.

Without further ado, here are the five best and worst game grades on either side of the ball for the Chargers in week 15.

Offense

Best

QB Justin Herbert - 89.6

OT Storm Norton - 78.0

OG Matt Feiler - 78.0

OG Michael Schofield - 75.4

RB Austin Ekeler - 75.2

No QB in NFL History has more passing yards in their first 2️⃣ seasons than Justin Herbert ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/HHDrO1xafB — PFF (@PFF) December 17, 2021

Worst

RB Joshua Kelley - 39.2

FB Gabe Nabers - 43.2

WR Andre Roberts - 48.5

TE Tre McKitty - 51.1

TE Donald Parham - 54.9

Defense

Best

EDGE Joey Bosa - 76.1

EDGE Chris Rumph - 74.0

DT Justin Jones - 73.1

LB Kyzir White - 70.4

CB Michael Davis - 65.4

Worst

LB Kenneth Murray - 28.8

LB Drue Tranquill - 29.4

DT Christian Covington - 30.7

S Trey Marshall - 35.4

S Nasir Adderley - 42.0