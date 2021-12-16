Chargers Final Score: Chargers 28, Chiefs 34

In a game between these two contenders, I guess going into overtime should have been a bolder prediction by some.

Unfortunately, the Chargers were out-manned and out-gunned by a Chiefs team with much more talent on offense compared to the level of player the Bolts had out there in the secondary for most of Thursday night.

With the score tied at 28 in OT, the Chiefs took little time to march down the field and seal the walk-off win with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in which he somehow raced past half the defense after catching the ball at the 30-yard line.

Herbert finished the night with 236 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception that was snagged off a deflection. Justin Jackson led the team with 86 rushing yards while Keenan Allen snagged six passes for a team-high 78 yards.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught 10 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes notched 410 yards and three scores with an interception of his own.

The Chargers missed Derwin James something fierce down the stretch. Without him, Kelce had his way with the secondary with no answer in sight. Him and Tyreek Hill combined for 339 receiving yards on the night. It just doesn’t get much more unfair than that.

The Chargers are on the road next week to face the Texans in Houston.