Chargers vs. Chiefs Second Half Game Thread

You could not have written up a worse start to this game than the one the Chargers experienced.

Just awful. Seriously praying hard for Donald Parham to make a speedy recovery.

Justin Herbert and the running game was able to rally the team back from a 10-0 deficit to take the lead 14-10 before the half. With three dropped touchdowns already in this game, the Chargers could easily be up by double-digit points. However, this game is obviously going to be one of “those.”

The Chiefs cannot hang with the Chargers. The only team standing in their way of a division crown is themselves.

It’s time to finish strong.

Bolt up, baby.