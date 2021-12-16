Justin Herbert sets record for most passing yards in first two seasons

Despite a horrendously bad start to the game for the Chargers on Thursday Night Football, Justin Herbert continued to make history during his stellar sophomore campaign. With a completion early in the second quarter, Herbert set the all-time record for passing yards in a quarterback’s first two seasons.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Herbert was up to 8,224 passing yards after passing the mark. With three games and some change remaining in the regular season, he’s got plenty of time to add on to the record.

Heading into tonight’s night’s game, Herbert had 30 touchdowns on the year. Last week, he also became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 30+ touchdowns in the first two seasons of their career.

At this rate, Herbert’s breaking NFL records on a weekly basis. Who knows what next week will have in store for us?

Congrats to Herbert on another phenomenal accomplishment!