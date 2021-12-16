Chargers Week 15 Inactives: Samuel, Gilman OUT against Chiefs

The Chargers will once again be without cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and safety Alohi Gilman. Both are still not yet there to return from a concussion and quad injury, respectively.

Those two failing to return this week tells me one of two things: Either they are worse off than we initially expected or Brandon Staley is confident that this game will not be the deciding factor in the Chargers making the postseason.

If this isn’t the game to really “push it”, then there isn’t one of those games left on the schedule.

The other players who will be inactive tonight against the Chiefs are running back Larry Rountree, quarterback Easton Stick, and defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko.

I’m still not in agreement that Fehoko should be inactive for a game like this. He’s a spark plug for the defensive line in several games and that’s certainly something that could be used tonight.

As always though, in Brandon Staley we trust.