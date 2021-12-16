 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 15: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

By Michael Peterson
It’s the 8-5 Chargers hosting the 9-4 Chiefs. Sole possession of first place in the AFC West is on the line. Will Patrick Mahomes win himself another divisional crown, or will Justin Herbert take his first chunk out of the Chiefs’ recent dominance of the AFC West? Which team will do a better job overcoming their injuries/COVID-19 cases?

All in all, it can’t get much better than this under the lights in primetime.

Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)

Date: Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021
Kickoff: 5:20 p.m.
Location: Inglewood, California
TV: FOX/NFL Network
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews
Betting Odds: Chiefs (-3) (DraftKings Sportsbook)
Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)
International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

