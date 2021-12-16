Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 15: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

It’s the 8-5 Chargers hosting the 9-4 Chiefs. Sole possession of first place in the AFC West is on the line. Will Patrick Mahomes win himself another divisional crown, or will Justin Herbert take his first chunk out of the Chiefs’ recent dominance of the AFC West? Which team will do a better job overcoming their injuries/COVID-19 cases?

All in all, it can’t get much better than this under the lights in primetime.

Everything you may need to tune in to today’s game is below.

Enjoy the game and Bolt Up, baby!

Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)

Date: Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

Kickoff: 5:20 p.m.

Location: Inglewood, California

TV: FOX/NFL Network

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews

Betting Odds: Chiefs (-3)

Live streaming: FuboTV

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

