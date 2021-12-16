NFL Week 15 Predictions and Odds: Raiders face COVID-stricken Browns to begin weekend slate

Welcome back, ladies and gentlemen to another week of NFL picks and odds.

The Chargers and Chiefs kick off the Week 15 slate of games with arguably the best matchup on the docket. In terms of the other teams in the division, the Raiders have a matchup with a COVID-stricken Browns squad while the Broncos get the Bengals who will be motivated to end their two-game skid. Other than that, it’s just another week in the NFL.

Of course, all odds below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let’s get into it!

Saturday Games

Raiders (-1) vs. Browns - O/U 38.5

Prediction: Raiders - The Browns have been throttled beyond belief by COVID-19 complications and without their starting quarterback, two starting offensive lineman, their top two tight ends, and two of their top three receivers. I just don’t see how they compete enough on offense to pull this one out. Heck, take a look at the laughably low over/under. This one is going to be a bummer of a game.

Patriots vs. Colts (-2.5) - O/U 46

Prediction: Colts - I’ve had enough of the Patriots winning. I’m predicting that they’ll be getting a taste of their own medicine from the Colts as Indy finally puts an end to their massive win streak. I expect a big game from Jonathan Taylor while the Colts attempt to control the time of possession en route to winning a close one.

Sunday Morning Games

Cowboys (-11) vs. Giants - O/U 44

Prediction: Cowboys - The Giants were barely competitive this past Sunday in Los Angeles. I don’t think they’re suddenly going to be much better this week. I expect a big win for the Cowboys here.

Texans vs. Jaguars (-4) - O/U 39.5

Prediction: Texans - The Jaguars may be favored but they just fired their head coach and I’m not sure whether or not that will have an immediate positive or negative effect on the team. Either way, I like the Texans here to take advantage of a team whose mind may be elsewhere on Sunday.

Titans (-1) vs. Steelers - O/U 41.5

Prediction: Titans - I like this game to be one of the more competitive matchups on the Week 15 slate. Each team will run the ball plenty while utilizing the play-action game. Julio Jones is expected to return this week and I believe that’ll be the difference-maker in this one.

Cardinals (-12) vs. Lions - O/U 47

Prediction: Cardinals - The Cardinals will be looking to bounce back from their loss to the Rams with a big win over the one-win Lions. Not much else to say here. It’s David versus Goliath and I think Goliath wins it this time.

Panthers vs. Bills (-11) - O/U 44.5

Prediction: Bills - The Bills were THIS close to rallying for a massive comeback win against the Bucs this past Sunday. It fell just short which means they will be begging for an opportunity to wash that sour taste from their mouths. The Panthers are getting back Sam Darnold this week, but that doesn’t move the needle all that much for me.

Jets vs. Dolphins (-9.5) - O/U 41.5

Prediction: Dolphins - Miami could be without several of their top running backs and their best receiver in Jaylen Waddle. Does that immediately mean they won’t be able to compete with the Jets? Not exactly. Starting back Myles Gaskin, along with Waddle who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday morning, both still have a chance to return before Sunday.

Washington vs. Eagles (-7) - O/U 44

Prediction: Eagles - Washington is another team with a little bit of drama hanging over their heads regarding the recent reports of owner Dan Snyder apparently “influencing” the recent probe into the franchise by the NFL. Jalen Hurts hasn’t been good against the NFC East, but he’s got to turn it around sometime. I like them this week to play above themselves.

Sunday Afternoon Games

Bengals vs. Broncos (-2.5) - O/U 44.5

Prediction: Bengals - The Bengals are losers of two-straight and I can’t see them making it three in a row. They’re too talented to fall out of playoff contention this close to the end of the regular season. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase should be able to regroup along with a defense that could be a bit smothering for Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos.

Falcons vs. 49ers (-9) - O/U 46

Prediction: 49ers - The Niners are playing much better football on both sides of the ball in recent weeks. The Falcons are a better team than they look, as well. In all, I think the 49ers have the better defense which should be enough to handle the likes of Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts.

Packers (-5) vs. Ravens - O/U 43.5

Prediction: Packers - Aaron Rodgers is just that guy. I never feel comfortable picking against him and this week is no different. The Ravens seem to be a team of destiny at times with the way they’ve been able to win so many games despite an absolute slew of injuries but that luck also looks to be running out as of late.

Seahawks vs. Rams (-4.5) - O/U 45

Prediction: Rams - The Rams are coming off one of their best games of the season against a top-two team in the NFL. The Seahawks and their lack of an offensive identity will not be enough to stop L.A. Aaron Donald is still playing like a perennial All-Pro.

Sunday Night Football

Saints vs. Buccaneers (-11) - O/U 46.5

Prediction: Buccaneers - The Bucs will continue to roll just about everyone in front of them. They’re missing some vital members of their secondary, but the offense is just too good. They’re tough to beat no matter which way you try.

Monday Night Football

Vikings (-3.5) vs. Bears - O/U 44

Prediction: Vikings - The Bears have been a mess all season and it all centers around Matt Nagy’s handling of rookie quarterback Justin Fields. It’s clear that Fields is the better talent, but the offense around him still seems so uninspired. Division games are always competitive, but I think the Vikings offense will be a bit too much for the Bears to keep up with.

