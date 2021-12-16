BFTB Roundtable: Week 15 score predictions

It’s game day, everyone!

The 8-5 Chargers are hosting the 9-4 Chiefs tonight inside SoFi Stadium with a chance at grabbing sole possession of first place in the division with a victory.

Both teams will be missing notable players as the Bolts will be without rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater and the Chiefs will be missing All-Pro defensive tackle, Chris Jones.

In a game filled with elite talent, this game may come down to the play of a few backups.

As of Thursday morning, the Chargers are three-point underdogs against the Giants according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Curious to see what our writers predicted? Let’s go ahead and take a look.

Michael Peterson: I’m going to be one stressed out dude during this game. It would be unbelievably amazing if the Chargers were able to sweep the season series against the Chiefs. Forget Christmas, a win on Thursday would be the best present we could ever ask for this holiday season. However, like we did with the Bengals game, I’m going the reverse psychology route with this prediction.

The Chiefs have been on a tear for six weeks and the Chargers have been quite up-and-down during that span. If history is any indicator, this is a game where the Chargers may fall flat while the Chiefs continue their impressive streak. I do think this will be a very close game, though. Whatever the over/under is right now, I’d take the over. I predict a back-and-forth affair with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert going at it from start to finish.

In the end, the Chiefs have the better (healthier) offensive line and I can’t stress enough how important that fact is when weighing who will win this game. Mahomes will be protected while Herbert is likely to run for his life. It’s hard to think the Chargers could overcome that reality unless their defense plays lights out the way they did in Week 3. In the end, I think they split the series with Kansas City. Final Score: Chiefs 33-31

Matthew Stanley: On paper and based on just the muscle memory of Chargers performances, this game doesn’t feel super winnable. The Chiefs are on fire right now, the Chargers will be starting Trey Pipkins at left tackle, Derwin James and Austin Ekeler are banged up, Trey Pipkins is starting at left tackle, Keenan Allen is coming off an extended battle against COVID, did I mention Trey Pipkins is starting at left tackle? The Chargers won’t get blown out, and it’s not unthinkable that they win, I just don’t see it happening. Final Score: Chiefs 31-24

Garrett Sisti: Justin Herbert will need to play a near-perfect game on Thursday and he might be missing some key players on offense against a Chiefs team that’s been riding a stingy defense during their six-game win streak. This situation feels a lot like the Cincinnati game two week ago; they are catching a hot team coming off a blow-out win who seem to be peaking coming into the week the Chargers play them. I don’t see the Chargers getting as many turnovers as they did the first time they played one another which means I think it comes down to the final possession again. It’s rare that you can sweep a season series with an Andy Reid coached Chiefs team and the Chargers haven’t had much luck in that area thus far so I believe they split the series and the Chargers lose on a last second field goal. Final Score: Chiefs 26-24

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.