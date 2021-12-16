Chargers Daily Links: Austin Ekeler will gut it out vs. the Chiefs

As we all expected, Austin Ekeler is going to play this evening despite being banged up from this past Sunday’s game against the Giants. Ekeler tweaked his ankle and although he did not return, he didn’t look like a guy who was all that troubled by what had happened.

As Tom Pelissero tweeted this morning, barring a huge setback, the team’s RB1 is going to give it his all in a pivotal game against the division leaders.

#Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) is expected to play tonight against the #Chiefs, source said.



Ekeler is banged up and officially listed as questionable, but barring a setback, the plan is to give it a go in a huge game against Kansas City. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 16, 2021

Other players who are questionable for tonight include Derwin James, Alohi Gilman, and Asante Samuel Jr. I would expect all three to play, especially in a game that means so much to either club.

Aside from Rashawn Slater being out, this team is going to look as healthy as possible for this AFC West cage match.

