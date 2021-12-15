Justin Herbert wins back-to-back AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors

For the second time in as many weeks, Justin Herbert has been named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week following his spectacular performance against the Giants in which he threw for 275 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

He also set social media on fire with an incredible 59-yard touchdown to Jalen Guyton which is a highlight still making feverish rounds on social media almost 72 hours after the fact.

This honor is Herbert’s third of his career, joining last week’s honor that was earned on the back of a marvelous 317-yard, three-score performance against the Bengals that helped push his club further into the playoff picture.

Through 13 games this season, Herbert has 30 passing touchdowns, one off his 2020 season total of 31 which he recorded in 15 starts. He’s currently seven touchdowns away from breaking Dan Marino’s NFL record for the most passing scores through a quarterback’s first two seasons (68).

With the way this offense is humming recently, I believe he’s got the chance to make it happen over the last four games of the season.