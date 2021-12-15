Chargers Daily Links: Which player needs to step up against the Chiefs?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

We’re a little under 36 hours until the Chiefs come to town. The Chargers have a prime opportunity to compete and battle for their second win against Kansas City this season which would also likely mean they’d take their first divisional crown in over a decade.

This is not the same Chiefs team that the Chargers beat in week three. A lot has changed. If anything, they’ve looked like just about every other Chiefs team we’ve come to know and loathe over the past few years.

As always before game days, I want to hear which Chargers player you believe needs to have a stellar game if they hope to come out on top this week.

If Rashawn Slater is unable to return off the COVID-19 list, I don’t know how you don’t point to Trey Pipkins for this one. The guy has been inactive for most of the season and now he’s all of a sudden on track to start at left tackle in the most-important game of the season.

What an unfortunate series of events.

Pipkins is going to have to make the pilgrimage to a Jonathan Ogden statue somewhere and perform a 10-step incantation in order to receive his talents ahead of tomorrow night. Similar to a “Like Mike” situation, if any of you remember that movie from 20 years ago.

But if it’s not Pipkins, who do you believe needs to have the game of their life tomorrow night?

And now for today’s links.

