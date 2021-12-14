Chargers Week 15 Power Rankings Roundup

A second-straight win for the Chargers helped their standings in this week’s power rankings, but by so much as they did manhandle a now 4-9 Giants team. Other teams who beat better opponents in week 14 saw themselves rise above the Chargers, like the 49ers who beat Cincy, but I don’t think we’ll see that last by the end of the season.

This week’s various rankings for the Chargers are a bit more sporadic as some publications have them within the top-10 while some have them inching closer to the middle of the pack.

At any rate, let’s go ahead and check out where the Bolts landed across the media landscape.

“They have won two straight and head to a big Thursday night game with the Chiefs looking good. Justin Herbert is back in a big way.” - Pete Prisco

“I’m not sure if the Chargers are a really good football team or not. What I do know is that Justin Herbert is really good at football. In fact, he’s good enough to elevate those around him, as any franchise quarterback dreams of doing. He actually had to go through the process of getting his Class III firearms stamp because his arm is too dangerous for the average human to handle.” “Herbert alone is responsible for what feels like 60% of the 10 best throws in the NFL this season. He has examples of jaw-dropping ball placement and velocity downfield everywhere you look. While he still needs to improve his down-to-down consistency, Herbert is also practically a genius, so I’m not too worried about him developing as a processor.” “I just can’t believe we were all duped into doubting Herbert as a prospect — myself included. That’s why we can’t have nice things.” - Dalton Miller

“The Chargers welcomed a bad Giants team into their building on Sunday and took care of business — a welcome development for a team that has struggled with consistency this season. Justin Herbert delivered another excellent performance, hooking up on a highlight-reel touchdown connection with Jalen Guyton for the second straight week while becoming the first QB in NFL history to surpass 30 touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. Now things get serious: The Chargers welcome the Chiefs to SoFi Stadium on Thursday night with a golden opportunity to make the AFC West very interesting. These Herbert v. Mahomes affairs should get prime-time billing every season.” - Dan Hanzus

“The Chargers are making a case they are the most complete NFL team in L.A. thanks to Justin Herbert looking all-world again no matter who his receivers are and the defense starting to swarm while not being as liable against the run.” - Vinnie Iyer

“For well over a month, the Los Angeles Chargers have been pulling a yo-yo act. The team would lose, then win, then lose, then win, then lose, then win. For the first time since their bye, the Chargers were able to stack wins in Week 14, taking care of the New York Giants in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score.” “Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had an excellent game against the G-Men, throwing for 275 yards and three scores and drawing praise from head coach Brandon Staley.” “‘When you see something special, normally it looks easy,’ Staley said. ‘That’s what he does. He makes the really, really challenging stuff look easy. And that’s a pretty good indicator that you’re witnessing something rare.’” “However, there’s not much time for attaboys. This Thursday, the Chargers will play the game that could define their season. Find a way to knock off the Chiefs for the second time in 2021, and the Bolts will assume first place in the AFC West.” “Take a loss, and the Chargers will slide back toward a massive pack of six-loss teams in the AFC.”

“Is there a more fun team to watch? The average score of one of their games is Bolts 27, opponent 26. Replicate that Thursday night at home against Kansas City, and Los Angeles moves into first place in the AFC West.” - Nate Davis

“If they can get consistent, they can get deep into January.” - Mike Florio

“The Chargers’ offense is as good as Justin Herbert’s arm, which is pretty good, as evidenced by a beautiful 59-yard TD pass to Jalen Guyton in Sunday’s win. Herbert is a star, Austin Ekeler has stepped up his game and the Chargers are capable of beating anyone when they’re clicking. However, the defense is lacking at times and needs to get more consistent if the Chargers are serious about making a run in the playoffs. The special teams are better than their last-place ranking but so-so at best.” — Shelley Smith