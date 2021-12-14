Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 15: By The Numbers

The Chiefs team the Chargers will face on Thursday night is not the same team they beat in their own stadium earlier this season. They look much more like the Chiefs we’ve come to know and despise as they’re currently riding a six-game win streak that’s taken them straight from the basement to the top of the AFC West.
Unfortunately, for the Chargers, they also aren’t the same team that was on the field in week three. For starters, they’re down a starting right guard and may end up being without their blindside protector as well should Rashawn Slater fail to return from the COVID-19 list in time.
It’s going to be one heck of a battle with plenty of postseason implications potentially at stake. A win here sets the Chargers up for the division crown. A loss doesn’t ruin their season, but it means they’ll have to be pretty flawless the rest of the way to make sure they don’t miss out on a playoff birth.
As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.
Let’s dive right in.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 385.2
Points per game: 27.0
Passing yards per game: 280.3
Rushing yards per game: 104.9
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 3,822 yards, 30 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 730
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Nine
Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 929
Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 86
Receiving touchdowns: WR Mike Williams, RB Austin Ekeler - Seven
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 348.0
Points allowed per game: 25.8
Passing yards allowed per game: 207.3
Rushing yards allowed per game: 140.7
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Kyzir White - 106
Tackles for loss: LB Kyzir White - Six
Sacks: EDGE Joey Bosa - 8.5
Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis - Nine
Interceptions: Three players tied at two
Forced fumbles: EDGE Joey Bosa - Five
Fumble recoveries: CB Michael Davis, DT Justin Jones - Two
Chiefs Offense
Total yards per game: 389.6
Points per game: 27.0
Passing yards per game: 277.9
Rushing yards per game: 111.7
Top Performers
Passing: QB Patrick Mahomes - 3,642 yards, 27 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 458
Rushing touchdowns: RB Darrell Williams - Four
Receiving yards: WR Tyreek Hill - 1,030
Receptions: WR Tyreek Hill - 90
Receiving Touchdowns: WR Tyreek Hill - 80
Chiefs Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 361.7
Points allowed per game: 20.6
Passing yards allowed per game: 252.0
Rushing yards allowed per game: 109.7
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Nick Bolton - 88
Tackles for loss: LB Nick Bolton - 11
Sacks: DT Chris Jones - Seven
Passes Defended: Three players tied at three
Interceptions: S Tyrann Mathieu - Three
Forced fumbles: CB Mike Hughes - Four
Fumble recoveries: S Tyrann Mathieu - Two
Loading comments...