Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 15: By The Numbers

The Chiefs team the Chargers will face on Thursday night is not the same team they beat in their own stadium earlier this season. They look much more like the Chiefs we’ve come to know and despise as they’re currently riding a six-game win streak that’s taken them straight from the basement to the top of the AFC West.

Unfortunately, for the Chargers, they also aren’t the same team that was on the field in week three. For starters, they’re down a starting right guard and may end up being without their blindside protector as well should Rashawn Slater fail to return from the COVID-19 list in time.

It’s going to be one heck of a battle with plenty of postseason implications potentially at stake. A win here sets the Chargers up for the division crown. A loss doesn’t ruin their season, but it means they’ll have to be pretty flawless the rest of the way to make sure they don’t miss out on a playoff birth.

As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.

Let’s dive right in.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 385.2

Points per game: 27.0

Passing yards per game: 280.3

Rushing yards per game: 104.9

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 3,822 yards, 30 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 730

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Nine

Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 929

Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 86

Receiving touchdowns: WR Mike Williams, RB Austin Ekeler - Seven

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 348.0

Points allowed per game: 25.8

Passing yards allowed per game: 207.3

Rushing yards allowed per game: 140.7

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Kyzir White - 106

Tackles for loss: LB Kyzir White - Six

Sacks: EDGE Joey Bosa - 8.5

Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis - Nine

Interceptions: Three players tied at two

Forced fumbles: EDGE Joey Bosa - Five

Fumble recoveries: CB Michael Davis, DT Justin Jones - Two

Chiefs Offense

Total yards per game: 389.6

Points per game: 27.0

Passing yards per game: 277.9

Rushing yards per game: 111.7

Top Performers

Passing: QB Patrick Mahomes - 3,642 yards, 27 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 458

Rushing touchdowns: RB Darrell Williams - Four

Receiving yards: WR Tyreek Hill - 1,030

Receptions: WR Tyreek Hill - 90

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Tyreek Hill - 80

Chiefs Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 361.7

Points allowed per game: 20.6

Passing yards allowed per game: 252.0

Rushing yards allowed per game: 109.7

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Nick Bolton - 88

Tackles for loss: LB Nick Bolton - 11

Sacks: DT Chris Jones - Seven

Passes Defended: Three players tied at three

Interceptions: S Tyrann Mathieu - Three

Forced fumbles: CB Mike Hughes - Four

Fumble recoveries: S Tyrann Mathieu - Two