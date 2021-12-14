Chargers Daily Links: Which player are you most excited to watch during the last month of the season?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

We’re kicking off today’s discussion with players that we all are excited to watch down the final stretch of the season.

With four games left on the schedule, including one game against each of the Chargers’ three divisional rivals, the Bolts have an excellent opportunity to not only take the division with a win on Thursday night but they could also finish with double-digit wins for the first time since 2018.

For me, I want to see the team continue giving opportunities to Donald Parham. He’s still incredibly fun to watch and more times than not, he’s able to make something happen when the ball is in his hands. Whether it’s for a first-down conversion or a blood-pumping play that involves gaining YAC, he’s always good for a play that gets the offense hyped. It’s just so readily apparent that he’s a natural talent and I cannot wait until he’s developed into this team’s potential TE1 of the future.

Now go ahead and name me some players you’re all excited about and don’t forget to let me know why!

And now for today’s links.

