Chargers place Rashawn Slater on the reserve/COVID-19 list

The Chargers got some unfortunate news just 24 hours after celebrating a big victory over the Giants.

Per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, the team is placing Rashawn Slater on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He joins Keenan Allen and Scott Quessenberry, both of whom are expected to come off in time for Thursday’s pivotal matchup with the Chiefs.

Speaking of Thursday’s game, holy cow is this bad for the Chargers. They’re already having to play with two backups on the right side, but now they may be without their best offensive lineman to protect Justin Herbert’s backside. In his place, the team may be forced to start...*dry heaves......Trey Pipkins.

Insert EruptionOfAnger.gif

Heck, and it’s just in time for the Melvin Ingram revenge game. Against Pipkins, Ingram will look like a First-Team All-Pro and that’s just what he’s hoping for.

What a seriously unfortunate event to take place right before the most important game of the year.