Chargers vs. Giants Week 14 snap counts

The Los Angeles Chargers were able to string together two wins in a row for the first time since weeks 4 and 5. It was an important win for the Chargers, allowing them to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs setting up a chance for them to take the AFC West lead on Thursday night.

The other reason this was such an important win is the fact that the Chargers have so often played down to the level of inferior opponents and don’t come away with the blowout wins when they should. The New York Giants were an inferior opponent and the Chargers put that game away big time.

So what do the snap counts look like for the game? Lets dive in.

Offense

It finally happened. Justin Herbert didn’t play 100% of the snaps. And it was for a good reason. The Chargers handled their business well enough that for 5 snaps at the end of the game, Chase Daniel came in to finish out the game.

With Keenan Allen still on the COVID list, rookie Josh Palmer saw a team high 62 snaps (87%) at Wide Receiver. Palmer turned that into a team leading 7 targets and hauled in 5 receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers also featured a heavy dose of running yesterday and as such BOTH Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson played over a quarter of the snaps, with Kelley having 19 snaps and Jackson reaching 20.

Between Keenan Allen being out and the larger amount of rushing, the Chargers had snaps from 4 TEs and FB Gabe Nabers. It was a “heavy” day at the offensive skill positions.

Defense

Everyone got in on the action yesterday. A lot of names that haven’t seen anything but special teams snaps and guys that haven’t seen the field at all got in on the action. Emeke Egbule got 17 snaps to help fill in for Kyler Fackrell being out, along with Chris Rumph getting 24 snaps. Nick Niemann got 13 snaps on defense and came away with a tackle and an Interception.

Linval Joseph was brought back slowly this week, only seeing the field for 9 snaps.

It was another efficient and productive outing for Amen Ogbongbemiga with 4 tackles on 13 defensive snaps and another tackle on special teams. He is looking like a very promising depth piece for the future.

Special teams

With everyone getting in on the action on offense and defense, the only players that only saw special teams snaps were the Kicker, Punter, Long snapper, and Returner. It was an interesting day.