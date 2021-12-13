Best and worst Chargers PFF grades vs. the Giants

After the Chargers walloped the Giants at home on Sunday afternoon by a score of 37-21, you’d expect to see a fair number of stellar grades on either side of the ball. While the defense had plenty of notable performances and grades, the offense didn’t get the same love from the folks over at Pro Football Focus.

I mean, take them for what they are, but sometimes you just can’t help but scratch your head at times when reading them.

Let’s go ahead and get into it anyway so you can see what I mean for yourself. Without further ado, here are the five best and worst game grades on either side of the ball for the Chargers in week 14.

Offense

Best

TE Stephen Anderson - 78.4

RB Austin Ekeler - 77.7

OG Brenden Jaimes - 75.2

QB Justin Herbert - 74.7

WR Josh Palmler - 74.5

his name is joshua palmer. @Flowercitysown | : fox pic.twitter.com/SNHxNYXlP9 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 12, 2021

Worst

RB Joshua Kelley - 49.8

OT Rashawn Slater - 53.5

OT Trey Pipkins - 57.4

OG Matt Feiler - 57.6

OG Senio Kelemete - 59.2

Defense

Best

EDGE Joey Bosa - 92.9

CB Michael Davis - 88.1

CB Chris Harris Jr. - 84.0

LB Nick Niemann - 76.4

LB Kyzir White - 74.9

Joey Bosa with a new sack celebration? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NdSseZNwzk — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) December 12, 2021

Worst

LB Kenneth Murray - 28.7

LB Drue Tranquill - 50.2

DT Jerry Tillery - 50.4

DT Christian Covington - 52.3

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga - 55.0