Best and worst Chargers PFF grades vs. the Giants

The Bolts got big-time performances from their big wide receivers.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After the Chargers walloped the Giants at home on Sunday afternoon by a score of 37-21, you’d expect to see a fair number of stellar grades on either side of the ball. While the defense had plenty of notable performances and grades, the offense didn’t get the same love from the folks over at Pro Football Focus.

I mean, take them for what they are, but sometimes you just can’t help but scratch your head at times when reading them.

Let’s go ahead and get into it anyway so you can see what I mean for yourself. Without further ado, here are the five best and worst game grades on either side of the ball for the Chargers in week 14.

Offense

Best

TE Stephen Anderson - 78.4
RB Austin Ekeler - 77.7
OG Brenden Jaimes - 75.2
QB Justin Herbert - 74.7
WR Josh Palmler - 74.5

Worst

RB Joshua Kelley - 49.8
OT Rashawn Slater - 53.5
OT Trey Pipkins - 57.4
OG Matt Feiler - 57.6
OG Senio Kelemete - 59.2

Defense

Best

EDGE Joey Bosa - 92.9
CB Michael Davis - 88.1
CB Chris Harris Jr. - 84.0
LB Nick Niemann - 76.4
LB Kyzir White - 74.9

Worst

LB Kenneth Murray - 28.7
LB Drue Tranquill - 50.2
DT Jerry Tillery - 50.4
DT Christian Covington - 52.3
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga - 55.0

