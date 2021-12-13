Chargers throttle Giants to earn flawless game grade

The Chargers needed to continue building on their momentum from a big win over the Bengals and capitalize with a low-drama game against the lowly Giants. They did just that by building a 37-7 score into the fourth quarter before New York managed a pair of touchdowns to make the final numbers look a little bit better.

Regardless of the late-game surge, this was a lopsided affair from the early moments in which the Chargers did just about anything they wanted to on offense. Their performance was so overwhelming to the Giants that CBS Sports’ John Breech couldn’t give the Chargers anything less than a perfect “A+.”

“When Justin Herbert brings his ‘A’ game, not many teams in the NFL can slow him down, and Justin Herbert brought his ‘A’ game. The Chargers QB diced up the Giants with a 275-yard performance that also included three touchdowns. Herbert’s most impressive throw came right before halftime when he hit Jalen Guyton for a 59-yard TD on third-and-11. After that score, it felt like the game was over. Defensively, Justin Jones came up big with a sack and a fumble recovery. With the Chargers playing the Chiefs on Thursday, this could have been a trap game, but they didn’t overlook the Giants.”

After weeks of scrutinizing Joe Lombardi and his lack of dialing up the deep shot, it’s readily apparent that a switch has been flipped and the offense is looking for the long ball on a much more consistent basis over the past two weeks. The Chargers have scored 78 points over that span, by far the highest two-game total of the season. In fact, they’ve score 37+ points in three of their past four weeks, something they only accomplished once during their first nine games of the season.

I really, REALLY like the way this team is playing as of late. That’s still also without several members of the secondary and continuing to run with a backup right side of the offensive line. Brandon Staley has made some serious adjustments in recent weeks and it couldn’t have come at a better time in the season.

Here’s to hoping things continue to trend in that direction.