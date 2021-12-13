Chargers Daily Links: Victory Monday open thread

Good morning, Chargers fans and welcome to another #VictoryMonday!

The Chargers came out and rolled the Giants to tune of a 16-point victory. If it wasn’t for some late fourth-quarter shenanigans, including a recovered onside kick, the score would have been even more lopsided than it ended up being.

Justin Herbert put on another spectacular show in the first half, one that included a 59-yard scoring bomb to Jalen Guyton right before halftime. He ended the day with 275 yards and three scores before being pulled with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Rookie wideout Josh Palmer also had himself a day scoring the second touchdown of his career and ending the game with five catches for 66 yards on a team-high seven targets.

Overall this team took care of business in a game where they should have expected to win by a landslide, which is still a step in the right direction. They didn’t play down to the competition level and they managed to do it all without both Keenan Allen and Derwin James being on the field.

For once, it was nice to not have any drama on a football Sunday.

And now for today’s links.

