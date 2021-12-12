The Lightning Round Podcast#247: AFTER HOURS. Week 14 vs NYG recap

Garrett is joined by Michael Peterson to recap the Chargers win against the New York Giants on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions about how it felt like the Chargers were always going to win this game. They answer questions about how it was nice to have a boring game for once, Joe Lombardi’s play calling, Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer filling in for Keenan Allen, some stellar corner play and a punter breakdown from former college punter...Michael Peterson.