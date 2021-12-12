Chargers open as 3.5-point underdogs against Chiefs on TNF

Coming off a decisive 37-21 victory over the Giants, the Chargers have opened up as 3.5-point underdogs to the Chiefs at home on Thursday Night Football. The over/under is currently set at 49.5.

The Chargers got the best of the Chiefs in Arrowhead during their matchup in week three by a score of 30-24. Justin Herbert threw for four touchdowns while Patrick Mahomes struggled with two big interceptions.

However, the Chiefs have truly flipped the scripts on their early-season floundering as they’re currently riding a six-game win streak. During the early slate of games, they demolished the Raiders 48-9.

Entering week 15, the Chiefs have the NFL’s fourth-ranked offense which averages 389.6 yards per game. Defensively, they’re ranked 24th, allowing an average of 361.7 yards per game.

How do you all feel about the Chargers being underdogs in their own stadium? Should they be favored? If so, by how much? Let us know in the comments below.

