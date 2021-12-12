Chargers duo eclipses 100+ tackles for 1st time in two decades

With a handful of tackles in the first half against the Giants, Kyzir White eclipsed 100 total tackles on the year. He now joins teammate Derwin James who led the team coming into Sunday with 100 tackles of his own. With James’ absence, White will surpass him for the team-lead in that category by the end of the current game.

White surpassing the 100-tackle mark also marks a little bit of recent history for the Bolts as him and James have become the first pair of Chargers teammates to record 100+ tackles in a game for the first time in 21 years when Junior Seau and Rodney Harrison both did it during the 2000 season.

The former safety-turned-linebacker has truly come into his own this year under Brandon Staley’s guidance. With James out against the Giants, White is wearing the green dot as the defense’s play-caller.