Chargers Final Score: Chargers 37, Giants 21

For the first time since weeks five and six, the Chargers are winners of back-to-back after putting down the Giants 37-21 on Sunday afternoon. New York kept things close in the first when they responded with a score following the Chargers’ first touchdown of the day but it was all Chargers from there on out.

Justin Herbert completed 23-of-31 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He was replaced by Chase Daniel with four and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter. Austin Ekeler took 12 carries for 67 yards and a score before leaving the game with an ankle injury. Without Keenan Allen, Jalen Guyton led the offense with 87 yards on three receptions with a 59-yard touchdown right before halftime. Rookie Josh Palmer also caught his second touchdown of the season and added 66 yards on five catches.

Joey Bosa recorded one of the team’s two sacks and notched their only turnover of the night when he stripped Mike Glennon early in the fourth quarter. Kyzir White led the defense with 10 tackles

The Chargers will have a quick turnaround as they host the Chiefs in a pivotal divisional matchup this week on Thursday Night Football with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the AFC West.