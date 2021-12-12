Chargers Week 14 Inactives: Derwin James is OUT against Giants

The Chargers will be without one of their leaders on both sides of the ball as Derwin James is inactive today against the Giants. This comes after Keenan Allen failed to return off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for today’s game.

Asante Samuel Jr. and Alohi Gilman will miss another week as both are recovering from a concussion and quad injury, respectively.

Other inactive players for today include quarterback Easton Stick, running back Larry Rountree, and defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko.

Both Rountree and Fehoko may be seen as surprise inactives for today, especially Fehoko as he’s shown to be a spark plug for the team’s run defense. With Rountree inactive, it means the offense is only going to roll with three running backs: Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, and Joshua Kelley.

It remains to be seen how the team will fill the void left by James, but I’d assume it’s going to be a mixture of Chris Harris, Mark Webb, and Trey Marshall. As of now, the team is fairly shallow at safety behind James and Nasir Adderley.