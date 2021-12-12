Chargers vs. Giants Week 14: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

The Chargers host the 4-8 Giants today inside SoFi Stadium in hopes of stacking a win on top of another for the first time since weeks four through six where they won three-straight games against the Chiefs, Raiders, and Browns.

The Giants are being forced to start Mike Glennon at quarterback with Daniel Jones continuing work through a concussion he sustained several weeks ago. Glennon has only won two starts since 2014, so suffice to say this might be the Chargers’ smoothest game of the year. (Famous last words, am I right?)

With that said, everything you may need to tune in to today’s game is below.

Enjoy the game and Bolt Up, baby!

New York Giants (4-8) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

Date: Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m.

Location: Inglewood, California

TV: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake

SB Nation affiliates: Big Blue View

Betting Odds: Chargers (-) (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.