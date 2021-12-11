BFTB Roundtable: Week 14 score predictions

The Chargers will get back Mike Williams and Chris Harris Jr. after all for Sunday as the two were activate off the COVID-19 list on Saturday afternoon. Not that the team really needed them against the 4-8 Giants, but it’s still a positive that neither ended up missing a ton of time.

As you could expect, our writers are feeling pretty good about this matchup. There’s little to no stress, which can’t be a more welcomed feeling when it comes to rooting for this team.

As of Saturday, the Chargers are 8.5-point favorites over the Giants according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Curious to see what our writers predicted? Let’s go ahead and take a look.

Michael Peterson: The Chargers will be without Keenan Allen and now there’s a chance Derwin James misses Sunday’s game with an injury that just landed him on the team’s injury report. But despite potentially missing two of their best players, the Chargers should be able to run away with this one fairly easily. With Allen out, rookie Josh Palmer could be in line for a mini breakout if he’s slotted right into that same role.

The Giants look like they’re going to start Mike Glennon on Sunday which is music to the ears of Chargers fans. The guy has won two games in his last 15 professional starts that date all the way back to 2014. If that doesn’t tell you the that the Chargers defense should be able to capitalize on this soft matchup, than I don’t know what does.

If this team plays the way it should on Sunday, I couldn’t imagine why they could hang 30+ points on the Giants. Final Score: Chargers 31-17

Matthew Stanley: The Chargers are going to win this weekend, playing the New York Football Giants. The Giants aren’t a very good football team right now and are playing a brontosaurus named Mike Glennon at QB. After the win last week the Chargers have no excuse to not absolutely run away with this game, even without Keenan Allen. Final Score: Chargers 34-13

Garrett Sisti: The Giants will be the least talented team the Chargers have played this season and that’s considering they’re at full health. Their offense is bad with Daniel Jones but on Sunday they won’t even have him, their explosive receiving weapon Kadarius Toney is out for this game, Kenny Golladay is questionable, and DB Adoree Jackson will miss this game on top of all that. Factor in that the Giants HC Joe Judge has become one of the most conservative coaches in the NFL, they just get don’t have the talent to win this game and at some point you know they will get in there own way so this has implications of it getting out of hand fast. Evan Engram is going to get a TON of targets but the offense will not be able to get in a rhythm with Mike Glennon. Missing Keenan Allen won’t be enough to keep this game close. Final Score: 30-10

