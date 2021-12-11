Mike Williams, Chris Harris Jr. activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Mike Williams and Chris Harris Jr. will in fact be back and ready to go for Sunday’s game as both players were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday afternoon. As expected, Keenan Allen and Scott Quessenberry will remain on the list with a chance to return this upcoming week.

On top of activating Williams and Harris, the Chargers also made a view roster moves ahead of this week’s game against the Giants.

First, the team is bringing up safety Ben DeLuca and edge rusher Emeke Egbule as COVID-19 elevations. Wide receiver Jason Moore is also being brought up to the active roster as a standard elevation for tomorrow.

DeLuca was part of the Chargers’ 19-player undrafted free agent class following the 2020 NFL draft. He played his college ball at Charlotte.

Egbule is a former sixth-round pick of the Chargers from the 2019 draft out of Houston. This past offseason, Egbule made the transition from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher in an attempt to gain value within Brandon Staley’s new defensive system.

Moore is a former UDFA of the Chargers that signed with the team in 2019. He played his college ball at Division II Findlay (OH) University where he recorded 39 receiving touchdowns in his four-year career.