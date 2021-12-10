Keenan Allen is OUT for Sunday vs. the Giants

When Brandon Staley took the podium for Friday’s presser, he had a mixed bag of news for the media.

First, Mike Williams and Chris Harris Jr. are trending in the right direction to return for Sunday’s game as long as they continue to test negative. However, per Staley, both Keenan Allen and Scott Quessenberry will miss the Giants game due to testing positive for COVID earlier this week.

After missing zero games from 2017 through week 15 of the 2020 season, Allen will now missed three of the team’s past 15.

On the season, Allen currently leads the team in both receptions (86) and yardage (929) while ranking third in touchdowns (four).

In his place, the Chargers will likely rely on rookie Josh Palmer and Jalen Guyton to fill the void on the outside. At the same time, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi mentioned on Thursday that Allen’s absence may leave room for the tight ends to see more opportunities, as well.