Chargers Daily Links: Which player needs to step up against the Giants?

Good morning and happy Friday, Chargers fans!

As always, I want to hear which players — if any — you believe need to step up this week when the Chargers take the field against the Giants.

Should the ramifications from the recent COVID-19 news end up in a worst-case scenario, I believe rookie wideout Josh Palmer has an excellent opportunity to act as the team’s WR1 if both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are unable to return of the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Sunday’s game.

He’d still have one heck of a challenge in New York cornerback James Bradberry, but what a way to see what your rookie is made of than against one of the league’s top, young defenders.

Overall, I think plenty of players young players could find themselves with increased opportunities against the Giants, but I’ll be keeping a close eye on Palmer in this one.

Your turn. Let me know what players you all think need could be in line for a notable performance below and why.

And now for today’s links.

Three takeaways from Thursday’s press conferences (Chargers.com)

Check out the latest episode of Chargers Weekly (Chargers.com)

Four Giants who pose the biggest threat to the Chargers (Chargers.com)

Josh Palmer is primed for a big performance amid recent COVID news (Bolt Beat)

Dalvin Cook rushed for 205 yards in his return to the field (ESPN)

Mike McCarthy is confident the Cowboys will beat Washington this weekend (ESPN)

Greg Rosenthal picks games from the week 14 slate (NFL.com)

MJD discusses four teams who will have a new starting running back in 2022 (NFL.com)

A new 2022 mock draft (CBS Sports)

The Vikings may set the NFL record for most one-possession games in a single season (Pro Football Talk)