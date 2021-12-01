Chargers host former Falcons RB Ito Smith

On Wednesday, the Chargers hosted former Falcons running back Ito Smith, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

The visit comes just a few days after another lackluster performance on Sunday by any running back not named Austin Ekeler. The RB2 spot as been one of the bigger issues with the offense and this visit likely signifies that the coaching staff has seen enough of the four other running backs on the team spread out on the active roster and the practice squad.

Smith is a former 2018 fourth-round pick by the Falcons out of Southern Mississippi. As a rookie, he recorded 315 yards and four touchdowns on 90 carries. He spent the next two seasons in Atlanta where he combined for 374 yards and two more scores. He also caught a combined 55 passes for 314 yards during that three-year span with the team.

This season, he’s seen time on both the 49ers and Vikings practice squads.

At 5’9 and 195 pounds, Smith is on the smaller side of running backs compared to what the Chargers currently but his 4.45 speed and elusiveness could find a place in a room that’s lacking either of those traits aside from Ekeler. He has yet to sign, but I don’t think the Bolts brought him in just to check up on him.

Either way, it’s good to see Brandon Staley continuing to try and find fixes for the team’s current shortcomings.