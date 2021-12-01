Chargers vs. Bengals Week 13: By The Numbers

This Sunday, the Chargers might be taking the field against their toughest opponent yet in the Bengals. With a high-flying offense and a scrappy, energetic defense, this could be another drumming waiting to happen.

At 7-4, the Bengals have plenty of young and promising talents on either side of the ball. However, so do the Chargers. The only problem is one team is a little more predicated on the long ball and run game (Bengals) and the other is trying to kill you slowly with a thousand tiny cuts (Chargers).

Defensively, these two teams are right next two each other, separated by just two yards of total defense allowed. But when it comes to points, the Chargers (26.6) allow almost an entire extra touchdown per game than Cincy (20.5) does.

As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.

Let’s dive right in.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 383.8

Points per game: 24.8

Passing yards per game: 280.8

Rushing yards per game: 103.0

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 3,230 yards, 24 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 604

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Seven

Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 895

Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 81

Receiving touchdowns: WR Mike Williams, RB Austin Ekeler - Seven

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 350.2

Points allowed per game: 26.6

Passing yards allowed per game: 204.9

Rushing yards allowed per game: 145.3

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James - 93

Tackles for loss: LB Kyzir White, S Derwin James - Five

Sacks: EDGE Joey Bosa - 7.5

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Seven

Interceptions: Three players tied at two

Forced fumbles: EDGE Joey Bosa - Four

Fumble recoveries: CB Michael Davis - Two

Bengals Offense

Total yards per game: 355.5

Points per game: 28.1

Passing yards per game: 243.6

Rushing yards per game: 111.9

Top Performers

Passing: QB Joe Burrow - 2,835 yards, 22 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Joe Mixon - 924

Rushing touchdowns: RB Joe Mixon - 11

Receiving yards: WR Ja’Marr Chase - 50

Receptions: WR Ja’Marr Chase - 906

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Ja’Marr Chase - Eight

Bengals Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 348.2

Points allowed per game: 20.5

Passing yards allowed per game: 254.4

Rushing yards allowed per game: 93.7

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Logan Wilson - 89

Tackles for loss: DE Sam Hubbard - 11

Sacks: DE Trey Hendrickson - 10.5

Passes Defended: CB Chidobe Awuzie - Eight

Interceptions: LB Logan Wilson - Four

Forced fumbles: DE Trey Jendrickson - Three

Fumble recoveries: DE Sam Hubbard - Two