Chargers vs. Bengals Week 13: By The Numbers

This Sunday, the Chargers might be taking the field against their toughest opponent yet in the Bengals. With a high-flying offense and a scrappy, energetic defense, this could be another drumming waiting to happen.
At 7-4, the Bengals have plenty of young and promising talents on either side of the ball. However, so do the Chargers. The only problem is one team is a little more predicated on the long ball and run game (Bengals) and the other is trying to kill you slowly with a thousand tiny cuts (Chargers).
Defensively, these two teams are right next two each other, separated by just two yards of total defense allowed. But when it comes to points, the Chargers (26.6) allow almost an entire extra touchdown per game than Cincy (20.5) does.
As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.
Let’s dive right in.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 383.8
Points per game: 24.8
Passing yards per game: 280.8
Rushing yards per game: 103.0
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 3,230 yards, 24 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 604
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Seven
Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 895
Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 81
Receiving touchdowns: WR Mike Williams, RB Austin Ekeler - Seven
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 350.2
Points allowed per game: 26.6
Passing yards allowed per game: 204.9
Rushing yards allowed per game: 145.3
Top Performers
Tackles: S Derwin James - 93
Tackles for loss: LB Kyzir White, S Derwin James - Five
Sacks: EDGE Joey Bosa - 7.5
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Seven
Interceptions: Three players tied at two
Forced fumbles: EDGE Joey Bosa - Four
Fumble recoveries: CB Michael Davis - Two
Bengals Offense
Total yards per game: 355.5
Points per game: 28.1
Passing yards per game: 243.6
Rushing yards per game: 111.9
Top Performers
Passing: QB Joe Burrow - 2,835 yards, 22 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Joe Mixon - 924
Rushing touchdowns: RB Joe Mixon - 11
Receiving yards: WR Ja’Marr Chase - 50
Receptions: WR Ja’Marr Chase - 906
Receiving Touchdowns: WR Ja’Marr Chase - Eight
Bengals Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 348.2
Points allowed per game: 20.5
Passing yards allowed per game: 254.4
Rushing yards allowed per game: 93.7
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Logan Wilson - 89
Tackles for loss: DE Sam Hubbard - 11
Sacks: DE Trey Hendrickson - 10.5
Passes Defended: CB Chidobe Awuzie - Eight
Interceptions: LB Logan Wilson - Four
Forced fumbles: DE Trey Jendrickson - Three
Fumble recoveries: DE Sam Hubbard - Two
