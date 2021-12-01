Chargers Daily Links: Davontae Harris highlights/breakdown

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Chargers signed cornerback Davontae Harris on Tuesday evening in a move that will look to provide some needed experience by a player with familiarity in Brandon Staley’s system. The 5’11, 200-pound Harris played for the Broncos in 2019 under Renaldo Hill where he started six games and saw time in all 16 contests that year.

Below are a few pieces of media for you all to familiarize yourselves with the Chargers’ newest corner.

And now for today’s links.

Where do the Bolts fall in this week’s power rankings? (Chargers.com)

Odds for this week’s Chargers-Bengals game (Chargers Wire)

Joe Burrow could exploit a massive issue with the Chargers (Bolt Beat)

The Bolts are still optimistic about their shot at the playoffs (NFL.com)

Why are some star NFL quarterbacks struggling? (ESPN)

Winners and losers entering week 13 (NFL.com)

Demarcus Lawrence could return for Thursday’s game (NFL.com)

Aaron Rodgers is hoping to avoid toe surgery (Pro Football Talk)

Week 13 NFL power rankings (Bleacher Report)

Week 13 NFL picks (CBS Sports)