Brandon Staley makes appearance on GMFB

After a stellar win, the Bolts’ head coach gets up early to talk some football.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network’s Good Morning Football is aptly named as no matter how early you wake up in the morning, you’re more than likely going to catch a glimpse of either Kay Adams, Kyle Brandt, or Peter Schrager. This morning, Chargers fans who didn’t get the chance to sleep in also had the opportunity to be greeted by another familiar face in head coach Brandon Staley.

Following the team’s 27-24 victory over the Eagles that put the Bolts back in the win column, Staley was brought on to discuss his talented young quarterback. his lightning-fast journey from Division III John Carroll to NFL head coach, as well as his opening thoughts about this week’s opponent, the Minnesota Vikings.

As we’ve come to expect from every Staley interview at this point, the first-year head coach gave us some heartfelt advice on how he stayed ready and prepared for his eventual opportunity at leading an NFL franchise.

“Be where your feet are,” he told the group of co-hosts. “Be present. I was always envisioning I was in the NFL when I was at John Carroll. You got to make your breaks happen because of how good you are.”

Apart from the interview, Schrager also took time to breakdown the Chargers’ game-sealing drive which was topped off by a fourth-down conversion on a Justin Herbert quarterback sneak. For a look at that segment, check out the video below.

