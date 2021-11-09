Chargers Week 10 Power Rankings Roundup

The Bolts got back in the win column with a 27-24 road victory over the Eagles this past Sunday which went a long way in keeping them right up there with the rest of the top teams in the AFC West.

Somehow, some way, the entirety of the AFC West has five wins. Seriously. Both the Chargers and Raiders are 5-3 while the Chiefs and Broncos are both 5-4. Can someone say, “wide open?”

The latest win also did wonders in getting the Chargers back in the good graces of the media’s power rankings. As you’ll see below, a lot of publications agreed on where the Bolts fall in this week’s rankings.

Curious to see where they’re at? Let’s go ahead and take a look.

“Brandon Staley’s club looked to avoid a third consecutive loss as the team clashed with the Eagles at Philadelphia. The Bolts trailed 10-7 at intermission and the NFL’s worst run defense allowed 115 yards in the first half. That number would grow to 176 yards.” “But it wound up not mattering as Justin Herbert was sharp, hitting on 32 of his 38 throws for 356 yards and two TDs. Dustin Hopkins kicked the game-winning field goal with two seconds to play.” - Russell S. Baxter

“Quarterback Justin Herbert had his two hiccups this season, and I’m guessing he’s done with those. The schedule lays out pretty well, so look for him to continue to defy non-believers. Said one veteran observer, “He’s just not human.” Herbert completed 84.2% of his passes against Philadelphia after having two of his worst outings as a pro vs. New England and Baltimore (51% and 56%, respectively). He’s determined and poised to make a run this second half of the season, so a little defensive improvement will do wonders.” - Shelley Smith

“The Chargers got the Justin Herbert performance they needed and returned to the win column as a result. The talented second-year passer was back to his gunslinger ways in a hard-fought 27-24 road win over the Eagles that — combined with a Raiders loss — moved the Chargers into a first-place tie in the AFC West at the season’s virtual midpoint. Herbert completed 32 of 38 passes for 356 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, rebounding from back-to-back subpar performances in losses to the Patriots and Ravens. “We have an elite quarterback that can really throw it anywhere on the field,” coach Brandon Staley said after the game. Herbert next gets a Vikings defense that just surrendered 500 yards in an overtime loss to Baltimore.” - Dan Hanzus

“Something just doesn’t quite feel right with this team. After starting the season 4-1 despite playing some stiff competition, the offense doesn’t look as explosive, and they’ve struggled to stop the run.” “The Chargers essentially dominated the Eagles, but red-zone struggles allowed Philadelphia to stay in the game. With the Vikings, Steelers, and Broncos upcoming, there’s a chance the Chargers are staring at the top seed in the West when they face the Bengals in Week 13.” “Justin Herbert had himself quite a day, going 32-of-38 for 356 yards and 3 total touchdowns. Hopefully, LA stays on a roll and continues to rise back up in the NFL Power Rankings.” - Dalton Miller

“The Chargers got back to having electric and more versatile offense helmed by Justin Herbert. They also shored a few things up against the run and overcame secondary injuries in Philadelphia. That was a key rebound victory for Brandon Staley’s team to get back into first place in the AFC West.” - Vinnie Iyer

“They got back to playing the type of offensive football they need to play, which is to let Justin Herbert be free and loose. He’s too good not to do that.” - Pete Prisco

“Justin Herbert locked back in on Sunday, racking up 356 passing yards and posting a fantastic 123.2 passer rating. But the Chargers’ atrocious run defense and lingering questions about the play-calling by Joe Lombardi prevent Los Angeles from being considered anything more than a playoff contender.” - Matt Johnson

“By the time the Los Angeles Chargers took the field Sunday in Philadelphia, the Bolts knew that the Las Vegas Raiders had fallen to the Giants. With a win over the Eagles, the Chargers could get back into a tie for first place in the AFC West.” “The Chargers didn’t rack up the style points, but thanks to 356 passing yards and two scores from young quarterback Justin Herbert, Los Angeles did indeed move into that tie for the top spot in the division.” “Herbert’s performance drew raves from Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.” “‘Justin was patient today, he was extremely accurate, he played with good timing and our offensive line had a lot do with that,’ Staley told reporters. ‘Justin was outstanding.’” “‘Nine weeks in, it has become apparent that there is no front-runner in the AFC West,’ Davenport said. ‘In a battle this close, winning the division could well come down to which team has the best quarterback. It may cause some head-shaking and eye-rolling, but right now, Herbert is outplaying all of his AFC West counterparts—Patrick Mahomes included.’” - NFL Staff

“You want to like them, but Bolts D allowing most rushing yards in NFL and league-worst 5.0 yards per carry makes it tough.” - Nate Davis